3 Rocky Hill schools placed on 'soft lockdown' after drive-by shooting reported nearby: officials

The reported shooting happened in the general area of Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle School and Rocky Hill High School.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Three schools in Rocky Hill were placed in a “soft lockdown” early Tuesday afternoon after reports of a drive-by shooting in the general area near the schools.

Mark Zito, the superintendent of schools in Rocky Hill, said the reported shooting happened in the general area of Myrtle H. Stevens Elementary, Albert D. Griswold Middle School and Rocky Hill High School.

A “soft lockdown” means that no individuals will be allowed to enter or exit those schools and that instructional and other school operations will continue without interruption. Zito warned parents to not attempt to pick up their child from any of those three schools while the “soft lockdown” is in place.

Rocky Hill Police confirmed officers were at the scene of “a shots fired incident” in the area of Orchard Street and Textbook Ave.

We are on the scene of a shots fired incident in the area of Orchard Street and Textbook Ave. Shots were fired from a vehicle at a second vehicle. It does not appear anyone was struck at this point in the investigation. Roads closed in the area.Updates will be provided here. pic.twitter.com/mX0yKrUuGT — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) December 7, 2021

Police said shots were fired from a vehicle at a second vehicle, and it does not appear anyone was struck at this point in the investigation.

Roads in the area remain closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Zito said Stevens Pre-kindergarten morning students were dismissed prior to the incident and the afternoon Pre-K students will be safely supervised by local police as they enter the school.

Moser and West Hill schools were not placed in any sort of lockdown because of their distance to the incident, the superintendent said.

