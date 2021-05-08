Rocky Neck State Park closed for death investigation

EAST LYME, Conn. — An untimely death closed Rocky Neck State Park early on Saturday, and as of 9 p.m., investigators are still on scene.

State Police in Montville say they were called to the park at 5:43 p.m. for an untimely death of an adult male at the park in East Lyme. The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection says the investigation, which includes DEEP EnCon Police, State Police Major Crimes Unit, and East Lyme Police and EMS, is in the area of West Beach.