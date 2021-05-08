Rocky Neck State Park closed for death investigation

EAST LYME, Conn. — An untimely death closed Rocky Neck State Park early on Saturday, and as of 9 p.m., investigators are still on scene.
State Police in Montville say they were called to the park at 5:43 p.m. for an untimely death of an adult male at the park in East Lyme. The Department of Energy & Environmental Protection says the investigation, which includes DEEP EnCon Police, State Police Major Crimes Unit, and East Lyme Police and EMS, is in the area of West Beach.
The park, which normally closes at dusk, was closed. DEEP says it will likely re-open tomorrow morning.
Further information will be released pending investigation and notification of next of kin.