Police say it happened at 101 Maple Avenue and there were no injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police are asking residents in Hartford to be careful after a roof caved in and a light pole fell.

Hartford Police tweeted out Monday afternoon that a light pole on Farmington Avenue and Flower Street fell down and a roof collapsed at 101 Maple Avenue.

There were no injuries reported and Police have not said what the possible cause of the collapse.