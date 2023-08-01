Roof fire extinguished at urgent care center on Berlin Turnpike

The fire has been put out and the southside of the turnpike has reopened.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington firefighters responded to a roof fire at an urgent care center on the Berlin Turnpike late Tuesday morning.

The fire has been put out, fire officials said. The New Britain Fire Department assisted on scene.

The Hartford Healthcare Go Health Urgent Care center will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Fire officials told FOX61 that the fire started in the AC unit on the roof.

The southside of the Berlin Turnpike has since reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX61 is on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

