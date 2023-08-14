Two Middletown roofers hospitalized after being shocked by powerlines

When Middletown fire officials arrived they found two men on the ground next to an aluminum extension ladder.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Two roofers were hospitalized with injuries after being shocked by powerlines in a Middletown apartment complex on Monday.

At around 10:12 a.m., Middletown Fire Department responded to the area of Stoneycrest Drive for a report of two people electrocuted who fell off the roof.

When Middletown fire officials arrived they found two men on the ground next to an aluminum extension ladder.

Middletown Fire Chief Jay Woron said they were told by witnesses that the two men were moving the fully extended ladder and accidentally contacted the power lines on the street.

They suffered injuries conducive to electrocution, according to the fire chief.

The roofers were both transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

OSHA, Middletown Police, and Middletown Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

