Congresswoman gets new tattoo to bond with granddaughter

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) is winning some major grandma points with her granddaughter.

The congresswoman unveiled fresh new ink – her first tattoo – on her left arm that she got with her granddaughter. It is a purple and red rose.

“For her 18th birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together,” DeLauro said in a statement. “She’s off to college in the fall and this strengthens our bond.”

The 80-year-old lawmaker, who is known for sporting some colorful hairstyles at the U.S. Capitol, indicated that this tattoo wouldn’t be her only one.

“I have four more grandkids who still haven’t turned 18 yet so be on the lookout for more new ink!” she said.

