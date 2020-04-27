Rough waters capsize kayak, two people taken to Stamford Hospital

Officials said early in the search, they found a kayak along the shore with fishing poles and a backpack still out in the water.

Two people were taken to the hospital after rough waters Sunday capsized their kayak.

The Stamford Fire Department was called to the area of Wallacks Drive on the report of "someone in a kayak in trouble" around noon. When they arrived on scene, they were directed to the east side of Wallacks Point where a woman was struggling in the water, about 20 feet from the rocks.

At about 12:15 p.m., the water current brought the woman to shore and she was helped by EMS while suffering from hypothermia. The woman told rescuers that her husband was still unaccounted for, and provided his last known location in the water.

The US Coast Guard was notified and a search was underway out on the water using the Stamford Fireboat and a smaller inflatable boat. At the same time, first responders searched along the immediate coastline with the SCUBA dive team on standby.

Officials said early in the search, they found the man's kayak along the shore with fishing poles and a backpack still out in the water.

Around 12:40 p.m., the man was found in the water by firefighters searching the rocky shoreline. He was taken from the water and was given life-saving efforts by paramedics.

Both victims were taken to Stamford Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.