Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz, state leaders to hold round-table discussion to mark Black Women's Equal Pay Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz along with State Sen. Marilyn Moore and State Rep. Robyn Porter will hold a round-table discussion Thursday morning to mark Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is the approximate day a Black woman must work into the new year to earn what a white, non-Hispanic man made at the end of the previous year.

According to officials, a black woman working full time earns 62 cents for every dollar a white man makes.

Joining Bysiewicz and the state leaders will be the President of the New Haven Board of Alders Tyisha Walker-Myers, Rhythm Brewery owner Alisa Bowens-Mercado, co-collaborator at the Urban Collective Randi McCray and Founder of Sam’s Word, Samantha Williams.