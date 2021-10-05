x
Route 15 South in Woodbridge closed after pedestrian was struck by a vehicle

All lanes are closed. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Credit: FOX61

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — State Police are on scene an accident involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Officials said all lanes are closed on Route 15 South in the area of Exit 58 due to the accident.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Additional details have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

---

---

