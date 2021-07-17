Police investigating fatal shooting on Route 40 connector in North Haven

Route 40, known as the Mount Carmel Connector, is closed between Dixwell and Whitney Avenue

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened this morning on Route 40(the Mount Carmel Connector). Route 40 is closed between Dixwell and Whitney Avenues.

North Haven Police say that around 11:20 Saturday morning, they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and the entrance to the Route 40 Connector Eastbound.

The initial investigation inidcated that shots were fired from one vehicle into a second vehicle. A gunshot victim was located in a vehicle. North Haven Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched for medical assistance; however, the victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene by tending paramedics.



North Haven Police say the Connecticut State Police are assisting with the investigation.

The area of Dixwell Avenue between Hartford Turnpike to State Street, inclusive of the Route 40 Connector is closed to the public as of 3:45 p.m.

Police say there is no perceived immediate danger to the general public, but ask for the public's cooperation in avoiding the area while the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the North Haven Police Department Detective Division at 203-239-5321, ext. 240.

Police added, "The thoughts and prayers of the members of the North Haven Police Department are with the family of the deceased at this tragic time."

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

