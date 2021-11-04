Route 63 in Naugatuck closed due to police investigation

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use detours.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police are investigating an incident that happened on Route 63 near High Street.

Police said the road will be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

The Regional Accident Reconstruction team has been called to the scene. No further details on the incident have been confirmed at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use detours.

