Route 8 north in Bridgeport closed following shooting

Police said Route 8 northbound between exits 4 and 5 will be closed for a "substantial amount of time" as they investigate shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State police are asking drivers to avoid Route 8 in Bridgeport as they investigate a shooting this morning.

The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Route 8 northbound between exits 4 and 5, according to police.

One victim was serious, life-threatening injuries, police said, while another one sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals.

Police said Route 8 in the area will be closed in the area for a "substantial amount of time".

