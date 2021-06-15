Route 8 north in Bridgeport closed following shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State police are asking drivers to avoid Route 8 in Bridgeport as they investigate a shooting this morning.
The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Route 8 northbound between exits 4 and 5, according to police.
One victim was serious, life-threatening injuries, police said, while another one sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals.
Police said Route 8 in the area will be closed in the area for a "substantial amount of time".
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.