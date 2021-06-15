x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Route 8 north in Bridgeport closed following shooting

Police said Route 8 northbound between exits 4 and 5 will be closed for a "substantial amount of time" as they investigate shooting
sirens

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — State police are asking drivers to avoid Route 8 in Bridgeport as they investigate a shooting this morning. 

The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. on Route 8 northbound between exits 4 and 5, according to police. 

One victim was serious, life-threatening injuries, police said, while another one sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals. 

Police said Route 8 in the area will be closed in the area for a "substantial amount of time".

RELATED: Norwalk police investigate shooting incident on West Main Street that killed cat

RELATED: Hartford PD asks for help identifying suspect wanted in connection with homicide

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM