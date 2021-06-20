Route 9 southbound in New Britain reopen after an accident

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after an accident on Route 9.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police responded to an accident on Route 9 Southbound by exit 25 in New Britain.

According to police, two people were taken to the hospital with injuries but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. Both cars involved where towed from the scene.

The highway was shut down at the request of firefighters on scene and has since reopened.

