Rt. 74 in Willington closed following fatal head-on car crash

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon that has closed Route 74 in Willington.

Officials confirmed a Rhode Island man was killed following a head-on collision with another vehicle on Daleville Road. The second driver was a Connecticut woman.

According to State Police, the man was transported by LifeStar to Rockville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman is being treated for minor injuries at a Manchester hospital.

Route 74 is closed until further notice.