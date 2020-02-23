x
Runner suing to stop transgender competitors wins on track

Chelsea Mitchell won a head-to-head race for the second time against her transgender opponent.
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. Miller and Yearwood are among Connecticut transgender athletes who would be blocked from participating in girls sports under a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, by the families of three athletes. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A runner suing to stop transgender athletes from participating in girls track in Connecticut won a head-to-head race for the second time against her transgender opponent. 

Chelsea Mitchell won the 55-meter dash Saturday at the Connecticut State Open track meet. 

Terry Miller, who is transgender, came in third.  

Mitchell last week beat Miller in the Class S championship race. 

Mitchell and two other runners filed a lawsuit this month seeking to block a state policy that allows high school athletes to compete based on the gender with which they identify, arguing transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.