Runner suing to stop transgender competitors wins on track

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A runner suing to stop transgender athletes from participating in girls track in Connecticut won a head-to-head race for the second time against her transgender opponent.
Chelsea Mitchell won the 55-meter dash Saturday at the Connecticut State Open track meet.
Terry Miller, who is transgender, came in third.
Mitchell last week beat Miller in the Class S championship race.
Mitchell and two other runners filed a lawsuit this month seeking to block a state policy that allows high school athletes to compete based on the gender with which they identify, arguing transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.