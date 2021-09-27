Driver runs from scene remarkably unharmed after dangerous crash on Houston freeway

The driver got out of the overturned car and ran from the scene.

HOUSTON — A video posted to the Houston Reddit group shows a crash that you might not believe unless you see it for yourself.

It happened Friday just before 5:30 p.m. off the Southwest Freeway.

In one of the videos, a car is seen going at a high rate of speed down the far-right lane of Highway 59 South toward the Greenbriar/Shepherd exit.

University of Houston architecture student Robert Perla and a few of his friends were on the feeder road below the exit ramp. They had just left campus to get lunch.

In a video recorded from the back of Perla's car, an overturned Dodge Charger was seen upside down, sliding down the feeder road into the back of his car.

“I was pretty concerned,” Perla said. “I was like, ‘is the person OK? Are they alive?’”

Seconds later, drivers got out of their cars and rushed over to help the driver in the overturned vehicle.

In the video, he appeared to be OK. He got out of the wrecked car, took something from the car and then ran away.

“He seemed perfectly fine,” Perla said. “He just got out, grabbed his shoes and ran off.”

Mohammad Hindi is the tow truck operations manager with Elite Coalition Wrecker Service. His tow truck drivers were the ones who removed the wrecked vehicles from the crash site.

He said drivers often get hit when they least expect it.

“Regardless of what time of the day, whether you’re at a traffic light, you’re stopped or you’re going, we’ve seen this happen in several cases, even when drivers are at a red light,” Hindi said.