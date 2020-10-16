CRT seeks proposals to create public mural in Hartford to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The mural will be painted on their Women Empowerment Center which will also be named in honor of the late Justice

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford non-profit is looking for artist proposals as they plan to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) said their Women Empowerment Center will be renamed to honor Ginsburg, and now, they want to host a "massive" mural on the side of their Market Street building.

“The mural will serve as a visual tribute to Justice Ginsburg and other women who have made significant contributions to the advancement of women. It will help to create a strong and positive image for the community”, said Communications director Jason Black.

Local artists are being encouraged to submit proposals for this project to “honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and other women who have made significant contributions to the advancement of women.”

The deadline to submit proposals for this new mural is November 20 by 1 p.m.

Artists are expected to:

Develop a distinct painted mural artwork that communicates and promotes women (of all ages and cultures) within the character and spirit of women’s empowerment – through the use of design, color and a variety of subject matter for public viewing of all ages and cultures.

The mural will feature a prominent portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with dissent collar, Judge Sonia Sotomayor and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Generate a work that is artistically engaging and sufficiently stimulating to ignite conversation and evoke appreciation by the general public.

Design a work that fits well within the context of the site (i.e. scale and theme).

Use materials of the highest quality, designed and fabricated for all weather durability for at least 20 years, as well as for low maintenance – and including the application of an anti-graffiti protective coating/sealant.

Complete project within the specified period of time and within budget.

You can submit your proposal to CRT Bids crt-bids@crtct.org.