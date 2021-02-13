S. Prestley Blake, co-founder of Friendly's, dead at 106

Blake and his brother Curtis opened the first Friendly ice cream shop in Springfield in 1935, using a $547 loan from their mother.

SOMERS, Connecticut — Friendly's restaurant chain co-founder S. Prestley Blake has died at 106. His niece Holly Schroeder said Blake died Thursday after a short illness at a hospital near his home in Stuart, Florida.

Blake and his brother Curtis opened the first Friendly ice cream shop in Springfield in 1935, using a $547 loan from their mother. The shop began selling coffee and hamburgers in the winter months, eventually growing into the restaurant chain Friendly’s, which had more than 500 locations at its peak. They sold the company in 1979 for $164 million.

Blake lived for years in Somers, Connecticut, where he built a replica of Thomas Jefferson's Monticello mansion.

President and CEO, Trinity Health Of New England Dr.Reggy Eadie, M.D., released a statement regarding Blake's passing. Blake was a long time member of the Trinity Health of New England Community.

“On behalf of the Johnson Memorial Hospital family, physicians, colleagues, and Board of Directors, we would like to express our sincere condolences to S. Prestley Blake’s family. Prestley was an extraordinary father, husband, friend, leader, and philanthropist, with a great business sense, who never slowed down. Mr. & Mrs. Blake and their family are integral members of the Johnson Memorial community. We express our appreciation of their generous contributions to the hospital. He will be sorely missed in our community, but his memory, wishes, and legacy will continue to live on. We all send our heartfelt prayers to the family.”—Stu Rosenberg, President, Johnson Memorial Hospital