x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

S. Windsor gas station robbed for 2nd time in 11 days

Thieves stole a safe
Credit: FOX61

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are looking for two suspects who smashed a window and stole a safe early Sunday morning. 

South Windsor police said they are investigating a smash and grab burglary at the Valero Gas Station, 180 Sullivan Ave.,that occurred at 4:33 a.m. 

South Windsor theft

1 / 3
FOX61

The two suspects used a rock to smash a window and gain entry. The safe and other items were taken.

The suspects left in a mid-nineties Honda Accord. 

The station was the scene of an attempted robbery on February 26.

RELATED: South Windsor PD search for attempted armed robbery suspect

 Anyone with info please call (860) 644-2551.