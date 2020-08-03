S. Windsor gas station robbed for 2nd time in 11 days

Thieves stole a safe

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are looking for two suspects who smashed a window and stole a safe early Sunday morning.

South Windsor police said they are investigating a smash and grab burglary at the Valero Gas Station, 180 Sullivan Ave.,that occurred at 4:33 a.m.

South Windsor theft 1/3

2/3

3/3

1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The two suspects used a rock to smash a window and gain entry. The safe and other items were taken.

The suspects left in a mid-nineties Honda Accord.

The station was the scene of an attempted robbery on February 26.