S. Windsor gas station robbed for 2nd time in 11 days

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are looking for two suspects who smashed a window and stole a safe early Sunday morning.
South Windsor police said they are investigating a smash and grab burglary at the Valero Gas Station, 180 Sullivan Ave.,that occurred at 4:33 a.m.
The two suspects used a rock to smash a window and gain entry. The safe and other items were taken.
The suspects left in a mid-nineties Honda Accord.
The station was the scene of an attempted robbery on February 26.
Anyone with info please call (860) 644-2551.