Sacred Heart University settles suit over student's death in eating contest

Court documents show the wrongful death lawsuit filed in Bridgeport Superior Court was withdrawn Monday.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut college has settled a lawsuit over the death of a student who choked on pancakes during an eating contest on campus in 2017.

Sacred Heart University in Fairfield recently agreed to undisclosed terms with the mother of Caitlin Nelson, a 20-year-old junior from Clark, New Jersey, who died three days after the charity event.

Court documents show the wrongful death lawsuit filed in Bridgeport Superior Court was withdrawn Monday.