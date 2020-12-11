Sacred Heart University settles suit over student's death in eating contest

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut college has settled a lawsuit over the death of a student who choked on pancakes during an eating contest on campus in 2017.
Sacred Heart University in Fairfield recently agreed to undisclosed terms with the mother of Caitlin Nelson, a 20-year-old junior from Clark, New Jersey, who died three days after the charity event.
Court documents show the wrongful death lawsuit filed in Bridgeport Superior Court was withdrawn Monday.
A lawyer for Nelson's mother said the case was resolved and declined further comment. Sacred Heart officials declined to comment. Nelson's father, police officer James Nelson, was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in Manhattan.