Probe of VA hospital worker deaths finds safety violations

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal investigation of a hot steam accident that killed two workers at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut has found workplace safety violations and concluded the deaths were preventable.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released its report Wednesday on the Nov. 13 accident at the West Haven VA campus.

The workers had just finished repairing a steam pipe when a fixture broke off the pipe, flooding the work area rapidly with hot steam.

OSHA says it found nine violations by the VA and four by a private contractor.

The VA says it already has put in place many safety measures recommended by its own investigation.

