Two state swimming areas closed amid contamination concerns

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Tuesday that two state swimming areas are closed due to contamination concerns.
The swimming area at Wharton Brook in Wallingford is closed and will be retested on Tuesday with results Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Gardner Lake swim area in Salem remains closed and will be retested Tuesday with results Wednesday. The swim area at Mashamoquet Brook SP has been closed for the 2021 season for ongoing maintenance.
Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens and are used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination in the water.
Excess rainwater runoff can create conditions that promote bacteria growth. The runoff can also cause storm drain and sewage overflow to cause problems.
RELATED: Vernon Parks and Rec offers water safety tips as families flock to beaches and pools during heatwave
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.