Businesses and customers question if sales tax-free holiday is enough

The state’s 6.35% sales tax will lift on clothing and footwear under $100 from April 10th to April 16th.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Connecticut — Connecticut’s 6.35% sales tax on clothing and footwear under a hundred dollars will lift during the week of April 10.

The tax-free holiday is in addition to the week in August ahead of the fall return to school. It passed in the legislature and was signed by the governor last month as part of a bill that also lifted the state’s 25-cent gas tax for three months.

“We’re hoping that it does stimulate the economy, get people into the store,” Fleet Feet in West Hartford Owner Stephanie Blozy said. “During the back-to-school season, tax-free week is one of our busiest weeks of the year.”

The week of April 10 is spring break for most students. Blozy said that gives families more opportunities to purchase clothing and footwear at the discounted price.

Many customers like Andrea McAndrew of Cheshire say it’s great for local businesses as it encourages people to go out and shop.

“I probably might get out and shop a little bit more and not as much online,” she said.

McAndrew and Blozy do wish the limit was more than $100. At one point, it was $300 in the state. They think raising the threshold will help more people.

“We appreciate any type of tax break because it does stimulate spending and people shopping, we do wish it was a little higher due to supply chain issues and overall cost increases most sneakers that we sell now are all around the $130, $140 range so they don’t technically count towards the sales-free,” Blozy said.

While the focus of the tax-free holiday from the state has been to help children get new clothes, Blozy said there’s room to help adults too. She said, with prices as they are, it can be difficult to get items under a hundred dollars.

Susan Macko, owner of Lemon Llama Kids Boutique in Avon, thinks $100 is a good limit as it helps the middle class.

“I think, in most women’s and kids' clothing, a lot of the pieces are under $100,” she said.

Macko is looking forward to the week as it is also the week before Easter. She, along with many, did not know of the tax-free holiday until recently.

“I learned it only two days ago. A customer came in and mentioned it to me,” she said.

Some don’t think the state advertised it enough. Many customers FOX61 spoke with Saturday did not know it was happening. Blozy said they plan to send out an email to their customers to let them know of the discounts. She said many may not know about it because it typically happens in the fall.

The items that will be sales tax-free if under $100 are:

Antique clothing

Aprons

Arm warmers

Athletic socks

Bandannas

Baseball hats

Bathing caps

Bicycle sneakers (without cleats)

Blouses

Chef uniforms

Children’s bibs

Clerical vestments and religious clothing

Diapers (cloth or disposable, adult or child)

Dresses

Earmuffs

Employee uniforms (such as police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal)

Formal wear gowns and rentals

Foul weather gear

Garters

Gloves

Golf dresses, skirts, shirts, jackets

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits

Handkerchiefs

Hats, caps

Fashion boots

Jeans

Jogging suits, sweat suits

Leg warmers

Leotards, tights

Lingerie

Nylons

Overclothes

Overshoes, rubbers, boots

Painter pants

Ponchos

Rain jackets, suits & wear

Rented uniforms

Robes

Sashes

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shirts

Shoelaces

Shoes: aerobic, basketball, boat, running (without cleats), safety (suitable for everyday wear)

Ski sweaters and jackets

Sleepwear

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks

Square dancing clothes

Swimsuits

Tennis clothing

Ties

Undergarments

Wedding gowns, headpieces, and cells

Work clothes

It doesn’t include items like jewelry, hair nets, headbands, wet suits, and ski pants.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.