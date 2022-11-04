Retailers say state's sales tax-free week is off to a good start

Shoppers in Connecticut will not pay sales tax on most clothing and footwear that sells for under $100.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Since 2000, sales tax free week has happened during one week in August, but there is an additional week this year because of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to the state.

This week, through Saturday, shoppers in Connecticut will not pay sales tax on most clothing and footwear that sells for under $100. From individual stores to shopping malls, sales tax free week appears to be off to a good start.

"We typically see about it 20%–25% uptick in traffic every year for the tax-free week in August so we're grateful to have this week," said Ken Sherba, the General Manager of the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford.

Mark Boughton, the Commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services estimates this sales tax-free week will cost the state just over $4 million in revenue. But, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) says it's within the state's budget to offer this relief.

"Inflation is rough and we're trying to do everything we can to make it a little bit easier," said Lamont during a Monday afternoon Zoom press conference.

This April sales tax-free week is different from the annual August one in that sales of certain items of clothing or footwear, primarily designed for athletics or protective use, are not subject to tax this week.

"We do appreciate that the exemption this week allows for track spikes and athletic equipment athletic footwear that is specific to a sport," said Stephanie Blozy, a co-owner of Fleet Feet in West Hartford.

Some state Republican lawmakers have proposed the state sales tax be reduced from 6.35% to 5.99% for the rest of 2022.

"ARPA rules would permit that but we would have to take away another tax cut under the same ARPA rules," Lamont said. "So if they want to suggest doing a half a point on the sales tax and don't do ending the income tax on pensions you know we would have to do a trade-off. Those are what the rules are."

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.