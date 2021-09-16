Salvation Army 'Red Kettle Season' begins

It's the fundraising event held by the organization to help those in need every year throughout the holiday season.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Salvation Army kicked off its 'Red Kettle Season' on Thursday in Hartford.

It's the fundraising event held by the organization to help those in need every year throughout the holiday season.

Gov. Ned Lamont was in attendance at the kick-off event and even received an honor.

The Salvation Army presented the governor their 'Hero of Hope' award for his "outstanding work with COVID relief and recovery efforts throughout the state."

With more people facing hardship this year due to the pandemic, the organization stressed that the need to serve those most vulnerable is greater than ever.

This year's season of need will once again be a challenge, according to officials, as COVID-19 resurges and Christmas is just 100 days away.

“We know that we can reach more people when the community, the great people of Connecticut, have stepped up in the past and we encourage them to do that as well to make sure we have the resources throughout the holidays but really through the entire year," Major Debra Ashcraft said.

The organization helps nearly 30 million people every year.

If you need services or know someone in need, click here to find a location near you.

