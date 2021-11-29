x
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle forecasts are here

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $1 million this holiday season.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Meteorologists from Connecticut television stations will soon ‘forecast’ the number of donations the Salvation Army’s Red Kettles will raise this holiday season.

The Salvation Army is hoping to raise $1 million this holiday season to help Connecticut families in need. We are calling for everyone to do a little bit more because every dollar counts.

The FOX61 forecast is $1,000,061.

The Connecticut goal is more than double what the Salvation Army hoped to raise last year. Last year, the Red Kettle Forecast raised more than $314,000.

Officially, the Connecticut Salvation Army kicked off its “Red Kettle Season" in mid-September.

The first Red Kettle was put out by a Salvation Army officer in San Francisco in 1891. In that first year, the funds collected paid for a Christmas dinner for the area’s poor.

Funds collected by the Red Kettle are the backbone of the Salvation Army’s mission and ministry.

To donate, visit the Salvation Army’s website.

