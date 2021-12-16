Salvation Army in Willimantic facing critical toy shortage ahead of its annual toy distribution

The community is asked to donate new, unwrapped toys. Donations can be dropped off to the organization from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until December 20.

WINDHAM, Conn. — The Willimantic Salvation Army provides a variety of services in the community -- from rent and utility assistance, to summer camps for children and seniors. However, staff and volunteers are looking for help.

With nearly 300 kids in the area in need of toys this year, Captain Carmen Colon with the Willimantic Salvation Army said there's a significant shortage in donations just days before their annual toy distribution for pre-registered families.

"Right now, there's a shortage for age groups 10-12, and we have a shortage of about 125 kids that we still have not been able to meet," Cpt. Colon told FOX61.

As the deadline nears, she said the pressure is on, especially with more and more families in need. Colon explained that there had been an uptick in people calling to get on the waitlist.

"We're seeing new faces and a lot of families with larger numbers that we didn't see last year," Colon said.

On top of inflation cost and overall supply chain issues, Colon added that she believes the pandemic has taken a toll on donations and families.

"They're coming to us to help them provide a Merry Christmas to their children underneath the Christmas tree," Colon said.

That is why Salvation Army volunteers are sorting through donations to ensure kids get two to three toys that align with their holiday wish lists.

"It's a really great thing for the parents to know that there is somebody out there that just wants to offer a hand and wants to be there," 46-year volunteer, David Cornish said.

Cornish said while it's been a stressful ride collecting donations this year—it's all worth it in the end.

"When toys are given out, other services are provided, and when people walk away and they don't have one more stressor in their lives—it's a real rewarding experience," Cornish added.

Willimantic Salvation Army is asking the community for new, unwrapped toys. They are accepting toy donations from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. every day at their 316 Pleasant Street location. For questions call: (860) 423-0977

Toy distribution for pre-registered families is December 20th.

Click here to learn more about the Salvation Army and how you can help.

