San Diego woman identified as one shot, killed in U.S. Capitol building during riots

A statement from the United States Capitol Police Thursday morning confirmed the identity of the woman who was shot as 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — United Capitol Police confirmed the identity of Ashli Babbitt as the woman shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

Thursday's release from U.S. Capitol stated that "As protesters were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where Members of Congress were sheltering in place, a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female. Medical assistance was rendered immediately, and the female was transported to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. She has been identified as Ashli Babbitt.

ORIGINAL STORY:

As per the USCP’s policy, the USCP employee has been placed on administrative leave and their police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and USCP investigation."



Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and police held a briefing Wednesday night with the latest information on the Capitol riots. Police said they were withholding the name of the female victim who died from her injuries after she was shot inside the US Capitol Building.

However, News 8 spoke with a San Diego man who believes the woman who died was his wife. Aaron Babbitt says videos he’s seen of the dead woman is his wife, Ashli Babbitt.

Aaron Babbitt has not been able to confirm if that is her and he says he has called hospitals in D.C. and they don’t have her name. D.C. police say San Diego police will inform him if it’s his wife.

Babbitt also said Ashli went to D.C. by herself and he was supposed to pick her up from the airport on Friday.