Flags to be flown at half staff for Sandy Hook anniversary

Tuesday marks the 9th anniversary of the shooting that killed 20 children and six adults.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the tragedy at a Newtown school, Gov. Ned Lamont announced.

Tuesday marks the 9th anniversary of the shooting death of 26 people at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

On Dec. 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza opened fire at the elementary school, killing 20 children between six and seven years old and six adult staff members.

U.S. and state of Connecticut flags will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday.

“The tragedy that occurred that day nine years ago is one of the worst in Connecticut history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an outpouring of love, humanity and kindness from over the entire world, spreading a message of hope that we must proactively work to protect,” Lamont said in a statement Monday. “We will never forget the twenty innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon that terrible morning.”

Last week, officials at Newtown Public Schools announced the district will have remote learning on Tuesday.

In a letter to families and school staff, Superintendent Dr. Lorrie Rodrigue said the decision was to lessen the stress level for the entire school community amid the recent spate of anonymous school threats.

"Anonymous threats add to the level of anxiety, and our goal this year is to minimize the level of stress on students, parents, and staff given the current climate," Rodrigue said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.