Sandy Hook families: Gun maker trying to wipe out lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn — A lawyer for some of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families is accusing gun maker Remington Arms of using its new bankruptcy case to try to wipe out the families’ lawsuit against the company.

The comments came during a hearing Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court in Decatur, Alabama.

The families are suing Remington in Connecticut over how it marketed the rifle used in the 2012 massacre that killed 20 children and six adults.