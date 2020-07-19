Fund set up after Sandy Hook shooting to seek more money

They are about to quietly start a "targeted fundraising effort designed to raise funds for general operating expenses."

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The nonprofit organization in charge of $12.5 million in donations made after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting is reportedly seeking more funding to keep it from running out of money before children who survived the massacre finish high school.

The Hartford Courant reports that the board of the Newtown-Sandy Hook Community Foundation sent a letter to the 26 families of victims explaining that they were about to quietly start a "targeted fundraising effort designed to raise funds for general operating expenses."