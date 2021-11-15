Save the Brave | Middletown firefighters give an inside look at how they train to rescue one of their own

"Burn School" is used by various departments to help them become more adept at fighting real fires.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Fanning the flames is by design at the New Haven Fire Department’s “Burn School.”

The facility, just off Interstate 95, is used by various departments from across the state to help them become more adept at fighting real fires.

On a sunny Tuesday, the Middletown Fire Department was busy training inside of the special building made to house the hot temperatures that a blaze can bring.

“This isn’t the real thing, but we try and make it as realistic as possible,” said Middletown Deputy Chief David Albert, who was overseeing a team of 15 that Tuesday.

The Middletown Fire Department spent the morning practicing several evolutions – all with actual flames burning inside the building. Perhaps the most intense training was for the Rapid Intervention Team, where firefighters face the scenario of having to go into a structure to save one of their own.

“Rapid Intervention is when a brother or sister (firefighter) gets caught, trapped unconscious in a fire and they need help and sometimes we have to help ourselves, sometimes we have to save ourselves,” Middletown Battalion Chief Drew France said. “The clock never stops and when one of our own goes down. We have to be proficient and quick and try to make sure we get our own out as quick as possible.”

Live Burn training is required each year, Albert noted. During the training for Middletown’s Platoon One, Albert said his team performed exceedingly well.

“We’re doing what we are trained to do, we’re doing what we love to do and that’s what it’s about -- the brotherhood, communicating, and that comradery,” he said.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.