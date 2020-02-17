Freezin' for a reason in Fairfield

Save the Children’s 2nd Annual Polar Plunge
1 / 4
Save the Children hosted their second annual Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday morning at Jennings Beach in Fairfield.
According to the organization, "Dozens were freezin’ for a reason and made a splash into the frigid waters to support the global humanitarian organization’s efforts to give children in the U.S. and around the world a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. This year’s event raised more than $3,000 for the Fairfield-based organization."