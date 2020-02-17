x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Freezin' for a reason in Fairfield

Save The Children holds second Polar Plunge
Credit: Save the Children
Save the Children hosted their second annual Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday morning at Jennings Beach in Fairfield.

Save the Children’s 2nd Annual Polar Plunge

1 / 4
Save the Children
Save the Children’s 2nd Annual Polar Plunge

Save the Children hosted their second annual Polar Bear Plunge on Sunday morning at Jennings Beach in Fairfield. 

According to the organization, "Dozens were freezin’ for a reason and made a splash into the frigid waters to support the global humanitarian organization’s efforts to give children in the U.S. and around the world a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. This year’s event raised more than $3,000 for the Fairfield-based organization."