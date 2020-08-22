Local activists, Sen. Blumenthal lead 'Save The Post Office' rally in downtown Hartford

A national effort to remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and stand against cutbacks, downsizing, and delays expanded to Hartford's State House Square Saturday

HARTFORD, Conn — A rally in response to controversial changes at the U.S. Postal Service is being held Saturday.

Public outcry erupted all over the country after the service's new leader recently warned of mail delivery disruptions.

Mail has been left piling up in warehouses, mail processing machines have been decommissioned and employee overtime is being cut.

Now, a national effort to save the post office and remove Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has expanded to Connecticut.

Local activists and residents gathered Saturday morning at the Old State House Post Office on State House Square in downtown Hartford.

"Trump’s attack on the postal service cannot stand," said Lindsay Farrell, State Director of the Connecticut Working Families Party. "His open, brazen sabotage of the USPS to prevent people from voting him out of office is a direct attack on our democracy and our local infrastructure. We are determined to make our voices heard - both this weekend in Hartford, and every day until we get him out of the White House.”

People are standing with postal workers and against cutbacks, downsizing, and delays.

They were joined by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who has recently demanded answers after a veteran's remains were lost in the mail for nearly two weeks.

Save the Post Office rally happening in Hartford, similar to those happening all over the country today. Speaking out against cuts, downsizing and changes at USPS pic.twitter.com/wmDehS3tQj — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) August 22, 2020

Many are concerned that senior citizens and others will be left without medication for far too long, while others are worried their ballots for the November election might not arrive on time.

However, the outrage against Postmaster DeJoy is all the same. People say the changes are harmful to citizens, the country and its democracy.

Connecticut's Attorney General William Tong spoke to FOX61 last week and said President Trump is 'gutting' the U.S. Postal Service to 'hijack' the election.

Trump admitted that he doesn't want to provide the agency with extra money to undercut its ability to process what is expected to be a record number of mail-in ballots this fall. At the same time, his reelection campaign has legally challenged mail-in-voting in states that could decide the election.

"I am actively engaged in discussions with attorneys general across the nation to mount a vigorous legal defense of our postal service and the legitimacy of our election,” AG Tong said. “If you have experienced a mail slow down or problems with mail delivery as a result of Donald Trump’s sabotage of the postal service, please report that immediately to my office. We need evidence and examples as we build the strongest possible case.”

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pressed by senators over mail delivery disruptions, said Friday he was unaware of changes that sparked a public uproar, but his responses raised fresh questions about how the Postal Service will ensure timely delivery of ballots for the November election.

DeJoy told senators he has zero plans to restore blue mailboxes and sorting equipment that have been removed, saying they are “not needed.” He did say that election mail would continue to be prioritized for delivery as in years past.

But while DeJoy distanced himself from President Donald Trump's complaints about mail-in ballots that are expected to surge in the coronavirus pandemic, he told senators could not yet provide a detailed plan about how he will ensure on-time election mail delivery.

DeJoy promised the Postal Service “is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on-time.” He said that was his "No. 1 priority between now and Election Day.”

“I think the American people should be able to vote by mail,” DeJoy testified.

The House opened a rare Saturday session to address the mail delivery disruptions, launching debate on legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations and send $25 billion in emergency funds to shore up the agency ahead of the November election.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Postal Service will be “election central” as she recalled lawmakers to Washington in a highly unusual election year as millions of Americans are expected to opt for mail-in ballots to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi addressed reporters Saturday as voting continued in the House chamber.