Saving money on energy bills: Top tips out of New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It's no secret - the price of utilities in Connecticut can be hard to handle. People are struggling to make ends meet, and don't know where to turn.

On Monday, community partners came together in New Haven to highlight energy assistance programs.

They have created a one-stop shop for people who want to find out more about that help, which launched this week.

"It's very expensive. Luckily for me, I found the Community Action Agency" said Simone Wilson of New Haven.

Wilson is in the same boat as a lot of people right now. She said her energy bills have skyrocketed within the last year, especially within the last few months.

"It was in the thousands," Simone said.

And as a new mom, that price tag just wasn't doable.

"I was very overwhelmed with everything and I was so blessed to get assistance from here," Wilson said.

Wilson is getting energy assistance from the Community Action Agency of New Haven. She happened to walk by their building at 419 Whalley Ave one day and walked in. Now, she's able to pay her bills on time and in full.

"We work with people who are mostly working in low-income jobs who fall behind sometimes in paying their bills," said Amos Smith, President and CEO of Community Action Agency of New Haven.

Smith said right now, because of the high cost of utilities, about 20% of their clients have run out of money, and are doing without heat and gas.

Eversource and United Illuminating say the costs of those bills are out of their control and are impacted mainly by the war in Ukraine. But, they do sympathize with their customers, and many of their workers are in the same boat as everyone else, paying high bills right along with the general public.

"Our standard service, we procure it from energy suppliers, and do not control the costs," said Sarah Wall, UI's Government and Community Programs Specialist.

However, there are ways to save money.

In the short term, the Community Actions Agency of New Haven helps with energy assistance.

In the long term, there's a program called, I Heart My Home CT, created at the start of the pandemic.

"This program facilitates free one-on-one home energy counseling and audits to help renters and homeowners make improvements that help lower your utility bills," said Mayor Justin Elicker.

"We are a cost-free, one-stop-shop to make home improvements for health, comfort, energy savings, and lower utility bills," said Kathy Fay, Director of Community Sustainability for Neighborhood Housing Services of New Haven.



People can also switch energy companies by going to energizect.com. Customers can shop around, with no penalties for switching.

"There are substantial savings that rate-payers can expect to save by switching over the next few months. It could be hundreds of dollars," said Steven Winter, Executive Director of the Office of Climate and Sustainability in New Haven.

And if you're looking for a place to start, Wilson said to start at the Community Action Agency of New Haven.

"I feel a lot better, a lot happier, a lot less stressed," Wilson said.

On top of the tips to save money, UI is hosting an event on Wednesday, the 15th, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church from 4-7 p.m. Wall said there will be representatives there to help anyone who would like to sign up for an energy assistance program.

