Beware of scam robocalls about student loans: AG, FCC warn

The Supreme Court decision could result in scammers attempting to use the program as a pretext for misleading robocalls and texts.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Attorney General's office and the Federal Communication Commission are warning consumers to be on the watch for robocall scams when it comes to student loan repayment.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and the FCC’s Robocall Response Team said there could be a rise in student loan debt scam robocalls and robotexts in the wake of the recent Supreme Court decision in Biden v. Nebraska.

This decision, which put on hold the Department of Education’s student loan forgiveness program, could result in scammers attempting to use the program as a pretext for misleading robocalls and texts.

"Scam calls and texts often use broadly publicized current events to add legitimacy and familiarity to their fraudulent schemes. Scammers might use these calls or texts to pressure consumers to make a payment or provide private information," said officials in a press release.

“The Supreme Court decision in Biden v. Nebraska abruptly yanked thousands of dollars in anticipated aid from the hands of Connecticut families," said Tong.

"Scammers are seeking to exploit this moment with a barrage of misleading robocalls and texts. Do not be fooled. The federal government will never pressure you for immediate payment over the phone or text message. If you receive a suspicious call, do not answer, do not respond, and report it to either my office or the FCC.”

Officials had the following advice:

Student Debt Scams

The scam calls and texts may purport to offer some form of relief from student loan debt. Common scam campaigns purport to be from the “student loan forgiveness center” or from a state “forgiveness center.” Other messages reference a “settlement” with the Department of Education that entitles the recipient to “fully discharge” their student loan obligations. Incoming communications may also fraudulently reflect seemingly legitimate caller ID information to convince consumers to respond. The FCC is working with attorneys general to combat such communications.

How to Spot a Scam

Consumers should be aware that they are likely communicating with a scammer if:

• You are pressured to send money or give personal information.

• The caller requests an upfront payment in order to apply or appeal your application.

• You are directed to any website outside of StudentAid.gov.

• You are requested to contact them via app-based message platforms.

• The call or text message claims to be from a “student loan forgiveness center” or a state “forgiveness center.”

• The call is made using a suspicious caller ID, such as a name that is inconsistent with the substance of the message, or the same area code and first three digits of your phone number.

• The caller asks for your Federal Student Aid ID, bank account number, or credit card information.

• The caller offers services in exchange for payment via gift cards (such as iTunes cards, Target or other retailer cards, etc.).

• The caller asks for payment in cryptocurrency or via peer-to-peer apps.

What to Do

If you have received a possible scam robocall or robotext:

• Do not share any personal or financial information.

• If you’re not sure, terminate the exchange and call the institution using their publicly available, legitimate phone number.

• File a complaint with the FCC: https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov or with the Office of the Attorney General at CT Attorney General: e-Complaint Form.

