Schitt's Creek farewell tour stopping at Mohegan Sun

Credit: Mohegan Sun

The hit television show, Schitt's Creek is having a Farewell tour and stopping at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 7 at 8 p.m. 

Cast members of the show, including Daniel and Eugene Levy, will take part in an interactive evening that will also give fans the inside look at the show.  

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m through Ticketmaster. Tickets are  $69.00 and $59.00. On March 7, tickets will be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office at 10 a.m. 

Schitt's Creek follows a wealthy family who suddenly loses their money and forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small town that they bought as a joke.  Eugene Levy and son, Daniel Levy created the show. 