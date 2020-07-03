Schitt's Creek farewell tour stopping at Mohegan Sun

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m through Ticketmaster.

The hit television show, Schitt's Creek is having a Farewell tour and stopping at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 7 at 8 p.m.

Cast members of the show, including Daniel and Eugene Levy, will take part in an interactive evening that will also give fans the inside look at the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $69.00 and $59.00. On March 7, tickets will be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office at 10 a.m.