Torrington school bus driver charged in deadly motorcycle crash

Police said that Lisa Krulicki, age 63 of Torrington, turned herself in on Monday morning.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A Torrington bus driver has been charged in connection to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash, which happened in late September of last year, killed 25-year-old motorcyclist Zachary Zecchin of Winsted. Zecchin died of his injuries at the hospital.

According to the investigation, the motorcycle was traveling south on Torringford Street and the school bus was traveling north on Torringford Street while making a left-hand turn onto Greenwoods Road.

Krulicki was charged with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Yield while making a left turn. Her bond was set at $5,000 non-surety bond

