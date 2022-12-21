School bus in New Haven grazed by runaway bullet, students safe: Officials

The incident happened in the area of Button Street in the Hill section of town around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A school bus in New Haven was “grazed” by a bullet with three students on board, school officials confirmed. All four students on the bus are safe and uninjured.

The incident happened in the area of Button Street in the Hill section of town around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Lamberton and Dewitt streets on reports of gunfire.

It is not immediately clear where the bullet originated, however, reports claim that it was a ricochet. New Haven police are investigating.

A mini school bus was seen with a hole in it.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.