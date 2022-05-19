x
Actress Kathy Najimy to keynote SCSU 2022 undergraduate commencement

SCSU's undergraduate commencement procession begins at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Kathy Najimy speaks at the ceremony honoring Kenny Ortega with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Southern Connecticut State University's 2022 undergraduate commencement ceremony will not only honor the thousands of students earning degrees but will also honor a longtime staff member. The ceremony will also be keynoted by an award-winning actress.

More than 1,300 SCSU graduates will be awarded degrees on Friday at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. This will be the first in-person graduation since 2019.

Award-winning actress Kathy Najimy, best known for her roles in "Hocus Pocus," "Sister Act," and "VEEP", will deliver the undergraduate commencement address. Najimy is also a women's and LGBT rights activist.

Southern's longest-serving employee of 58 years, James Barber, will be awarded the 2022 President's Medal of Distinction. Barber was the university's first affirmative action officer and founded the Summer Educational Opportunity Program. He was also an internationally-renown track coach for nearly 25 years.

SCSU's undergraduate commencement procession begins at 10:15 a.m. Friday. Watch the live stream here.

