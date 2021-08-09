SCSU professor combines love of video games and archeology in Youtube channel

Dr. Farley’s main goal for the channel is to help his audience learn more about what archaeology is and view video games as a real art form.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As technology continues to appear in all forms of our everyday life whether it's social or education, society continues to use the popularity of online resources to benefit the community.

Dr. Bill Farley, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Southern Connecticut State University and archaeologist researcher at Henry Whitfield House in Guilford, is using technology to spread his archaeology knowledge to others.

Dr. Farley has combined his love for video games and for archaeology to create his new YouTube channel that works to correct the common misconceptions of archaeology.

He calls his platform a “pandemic baby” as it was inspired by the online editing he was forced to do when teaching online during the pandemic.

“My job is to educate the public,” Dr. Farley said, “any opportunity I may have to reach out to new communities of people who don’t know much about my subject and teach about it is an exciting opportunity.”

On his channel, Dr. Farley explains the deeper meaning of the structure of video games and where they come from.

“There are actually a lot of video games that are about actual real-world history and the historical periods,” said Dr. Farley, “there are games about the Vikings and the Romans, the Renaissance, Florence you name it!”

Dr. Farley’s main goal for the channel is to help his audience learn more about what archaeology is and view video games as a real art form.

