SCSU prohibits spectators from sporting events; winter classes to be remote for first week of year

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Southern Connecticut State University announced some changes to the Winter Intersession schedule and to future athletics events.

Classes being held on the week of Jan. 3. will be remote. Student services will also be offered virtually. Students are asked to refer to individual departments for more details. At this time, this does not appear to have an impact on Spring 2022 semester classes, which are set to begin on Jan. 19.

As for intercollegiate sports, SCSU Athletics said that it is prohibiting spectators from attending events at James Moore Field House and Hutchinson Natatorium until further notice. Spectators are otherwise invited to watch the Owls at home games on The Owls Network live stream.

