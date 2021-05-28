Sea Tow skipper gives safety tips for Safe Boating Week

“We help people on the water. We don’t like to see anyone in trouble, we are here to help them. We hope they enjoy themselves, and nobody gets hurt.”

It’s Safe Boating Week and officials are getting the word out to keep Connecticut’s waterways safe for everyone.

FOX61’s Dan Amarante and Keith McGilvery took a trip out on Long Island Sound and spoke with Capt. Tom Heinssen from Sea Tow for all the information.

Heinssen is a retired State Police lieutenant and he has transferred his skills from the roads to the water.

“We help people on the water. We don’t like to see anyone in trouble, we are here to help them,” he said. “We hope they enjoy themselves, and nobody gets hurt.”

When you are out on the water, Heinssen said there are a few safety steps everyone can take to make sure the trip is fun for everyone.

“Your trip to go out on a boat starts at home, it starts at home knowing the weather and the tides, and inspecting your own boat, is everything working properly,” Heinssen said.

His next tip? Designate a sober skipper.

“If you go out on the water, the waves, the wind, the sun, and any amount of alcohol, will change everything you have as a captain on board,” he said.

This summer, the waterways are expected to be packed with boaters, so the simple suggestion from Heinssen is to slow down.

“People have to understand the right of way and understand the safe speed of passage we find out a lot of new boaters have no idea about that, they come flying right through,” he said. “Plus one thing to remember, the captain of the vessel, is responsible for every single passenger on board that boat.”

