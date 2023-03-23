Rescued gray seal pup taken to Mystic Aquarium for care

The male seal arrived in chartered flight and will now receive care at the Animal Rescue Clinic in the Aquarium until he's ready to be released.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A gray seal pup rescued in Bermuda arrived at Mystic Aquarium for continued rehabilitation and then to be released back into it's natural habitat.

The gray seal was previously receiving care at the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo. The seal arrived in chartered flight and will now receive care at the Animal Rescue Clinic in the Aquarium.

The seal was found by a Bermuda resident Ruby Dill while she was on a morning walk in Clearwater Beach on Feb. 18. She named him Northlands after a school her granddaughter attended.

“To perform a successful international seal rescue, it really takes a village,” said Dr. Allison Tuttle, Mystic Aquarium’s Chief Zoological Officer in a statement. “Multiple entities including the Bermuda Aquarium, the governments of Bermuda and the United States, Cargojet, and Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program have come together to ensure that this little seal pup gets the best care possible and can be successfully returned to the ocean environment. All of us at Mystic Aquarium are thrilled to play a role in this important rescue effort.”

Weeks of care was provided to the seal. At first the seal was not doing well but has shown improvement and gained around 16.5 pounds since the rescue. The pup has no signs of disease and has also shown dramatic improvements in bloodwork, according to a statement made by Mystic Aquarium.

“We are grateful to the United States Consulate General in Bermuda, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the United States Customs and Border Protection, as well as the relevant Government of Bermuda Departments that have helped and waived fees where possible to expedite this seal’s eventual return,” said Dr. Ian Walker in a statement.

Seal strandings are rare in Bermuda, but this is not the first time Mystic Aquarium and BAMZ teamed up to rescue a seal. In 2019 an adult female seal, named Lou-Seal by public supporters, was rescued off a rocky shoreline near Tobacco Bay, St. George’s, Bermuda by the BAMZ.

