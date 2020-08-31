Where's the beef(alo)? Search for missing animal continues

The 1,000 pound animal was last seen in the Terryville section of Plymouth. Police ask you do not approach it if you see it

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — 'Beefalo Watch 2020' continues after the 1,000-pound animal escaped from an animal processing facility two weeks ago.



“The last thing we want to do is cause any harm to this animal,” said Plymouth Police Captain Ed Benecchi. “So, what we are going to try to do is get a drone up today, spot him, get some officers in the woods, and push him to an open trailer where we’ve stocked it with some grain and grass.”



Plymouth Police say the beefalo was spotted by Route 72 and Judd Street. Just a few days ago, police had spotted the animal but were not able to catch him as he started bowing his head and scratching the ground as if to charge before retreating into the woods.



“The biggest thing is just to stay away from the animal. It is aggressive, it has charged at a couple people already,” said Benecchi. “The biggest public safety concern we have is the fact that if someone hits this animal, a 1,000 pound animal versus a car, it could be quite catastrophic.”

On Beefalo watch this am! A 1000 lb Beefalo is on the loose in Plymouth. Police flying drones to spot him. He has been spotted this am, they are now hoping he will come to their trailer. We cannot go closer to scene for risk of scaring him. Please do not approach if you see him! pic.twitter.com/BLTAJZKoqu — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) August 31, 2020





Today, with the help of Connecticut State police, and DEEP, the Plymouth Police Department used drones to locate the animal. He was spotted around 8:30 a.m. with the infrared technology on the drone as police worker to coax him into the beefalo owner’s trailer.



“I’ve spoken with the owner, he’s out of Beckett, Massachusetts,” said Benecchi. “He has said, as soon as we recover the animal, he’s going to help in that capture, and he’s going to bring him home, and give him a good life on the farm.”



Police are warning the public, if you spot the beefalo, do not approach him as he is considered dangerous and skiddish.





“We are asking the public to please stay away from the area,” said Benecchi. “The animal is skittish, we don’t want to scare it away, and if you show up in the area, and you want to see it, all you’re going to do is hinder us in trying to get that animal back into the trailer.”