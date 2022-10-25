Search continues for missing 16-year-old girl: MA police

Colleen Weaver is officially listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Raynham Police Department continues the search for a missing 16-year-old girl, who is believed to be in danger, a week after her disappearance.

Police said they are urgently seeking public help in finding missing Colleen Weaver, 16, who left her home around 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Police said there has been no contact from Weaver since her disappearance. Anyone with information about her whereabouts or who may have seen her recently is asked to contact the Raynham Police Department immediately at 508-824-2717, or call 911.

Since Weaver was reported missing by her family, the police department said they have been in close contact with local, state, and federal partners including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Commonwealth Fusion Center, and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Weaver is officially listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Colleen is described as 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, with red/pink hair. It is believed that she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings.



“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Chief Donovan said. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.