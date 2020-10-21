Search expands to the entire city of Bridgeport for missing 84-year-old woman

Anyone who sees Zangrilli is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The search for a missing 84-year-old woman who has been missing since October 18, has expanded to the entire city.

Police say they are searching the entire city for Teresa Zangrilli, who is said to suffer from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes.

Zangrilli was last seen near the Marhsall's sign next to the Price Rite on upper Main Street. Police said her phone was pinged later Sunday evening near Chopsey Hill Road and Reservoir Avenue. She was last seen wearing a pink fleece top and a beige v-neck underneath. She was also wearing brown shoes and pants.