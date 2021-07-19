Search for missing teens suspended on the water due to poor conditions

The search on the water has been suspended temporarily, until the water levels can stabilize again

AVON, Connecticut — The search for the two teens last seen on the Farmington River has been suspended on the water until water conditions improve. Crews will still conduct searches from the embankments and along the sides of the river.

Last Thursday Lucas Brewer, 15, and Anthony Nagore, 17, were reported missing by family after nobody could reach them. Later that day, officials found clothing, sneakers, and their cell phones on the side of the Farmington River in Avon.

Since the discovery Thursday night, the water level rise has made it difficult for officials to utilize their search and rescue resources on the water. After a meeting with DEEP Monday morning, the Army Corps of Engineers reduced the water flow from the Colebrook Dam to 50%, however officials say the reservoir continues to rise.

The search on the water has been suspended temporarily, until the water levels can stabilize again.

“We had a lot of water from last night’s storms in Massachusetts that is still coming down,” says Captain Keith Williams of DEEP, “so they have to release water out of the reservoirs because at that level it could be a dangerous situation with spill-over down the road.”

The plan for this week is to “release as much water as possible in the next couple of days” Williams says. Police will continue searching along the river until all assets can return to the water Saturday.