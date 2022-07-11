Search ongoing for 18-year-old last seen swimming in Cheshire pond: Police

The teen was last seen swimming in the pond at Mixville Park, Cheshire police said.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Dive teams are out on Mixfield Park pond in Cheshire searching for a teenager reported missing after he was last seen swimming on Sunday, officials said.

The 18-year-old was last seen swimming around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"They were out by the rope line, which is kind of the marker for the swimming area," Cheshire Police Chief Neil Dryfe told FOX61 News on Monday of a group of swimmers with the missing teenager. "They decided to swim back to shore. The friend came in. When he got to the shore, he realized his friend was not with him."

Dryfe said the teen's friends search the restrooms and when they couldn't find him, they alerted the park ranger.

He described the missing teenager as an Ecuadoran national who had been in the country since February and staying with an uncle in Meriden.

"Just a horrible tragedy for the kid's family," he said.

The Cheshire fire and police departments responded around 4:18 p.m. and immediately launched a search on the surface of the pond. The Region 5 Dive Team responded to explore underwater.

"The number one thing is visibility," Dryfe said. "According to the divers, and there's been divers in the water for hours between last night and this morning, when you get down into the water, the visibility is - they're estimating - about four inches."

The search was suspended at 9 p.m. Sunday and resumed at 8 a.m. Monday.

The chief said the search is now a recovery mission instead of a rescue. They are using cadaver dogs on the boats and sonar.

This was just the latest drowning incident in Connecticut this summer.

Dryfe cautioned that if you are not a strong swimmer, be mindful of water safety.

"Water is a dangerous thing and you have to be extremely careful, even in a small body of water," he said.

