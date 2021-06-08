Search warrant executed at Enfield address possibly connected to death of man found in car

ENFIELD, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The above video aired on August 6.*
State Police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a location in Enfield possibly related to the death of a man whose body was found in Somers a few months ago.
Jason Comes, 38, was identified as the victim found inside a vehicle off Durkee Road in Somers on August 5.
The state's Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide after determining the cause of death was a "gunshot wound to the trunk, with perforations of heart and lungs."
Officials said the location at 33 Moody Road in Enfield that was searched Tuesday is directly connected to a known motorcycle club.
The investigation is ongoing, and being handled by Eastern District Major Crime Detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their Tip Line at 860-896-3230.
